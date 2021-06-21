Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Mastercard has raised its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $372.95. 152,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,774. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.45. The firm has a market cap of $369.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

