Materion Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Materion in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTRN. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $75.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Materion has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 235,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Materion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Materion by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,168,000 after buying an additional 107,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Materion by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,253,000 after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

