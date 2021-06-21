Matrix AI Network (MAN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.25 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00391285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00011284 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

