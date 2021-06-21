Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $13.52 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.0% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.48. The stock had a trading volume of 314,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588,555. The company has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

