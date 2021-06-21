Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $25.03 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 3.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.67. 95,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,020,984. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.21. The company has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.85.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

