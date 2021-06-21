Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,086.1% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.32. 8,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

