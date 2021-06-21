Maxcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $318,314.47 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $318,314.47 and $53.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,370.74 or 0.99869482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00031461 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00327244 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00406513 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.87 or 0.00733883 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00068578 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003633 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

