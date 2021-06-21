MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.27. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NYSE MD traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.68. 331,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,075. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.15. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in MEDNAX by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.