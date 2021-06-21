Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Reduced by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $46,939,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.43. 74,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.27. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,204 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

