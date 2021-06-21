Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 22,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,025,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,734 shares of company stock worth $4,781,204 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $2.10 on Monday, hitting $125.33. The company had a trading volume of 37,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

