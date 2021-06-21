Megacoin Reaches Market Cap of $307,229.65 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $307,229.65 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00410139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00011281 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,541,807 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

