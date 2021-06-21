Meme (MEME) Price Hits $292.97

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 22% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Meme has a total market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meme has traded down 34% against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $292.97 or 0.00904119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00407604 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003206 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017025 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001940 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

