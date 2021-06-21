Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Down 35.7% Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $46,431.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00406513 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003162 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016895 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.00886990 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

