Meridian Network One Day Volume Reaches $75,098.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $405,885.21 and approximately $75,098.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00182907 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.00 or 0.00619891 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

