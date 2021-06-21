Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Position Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 274.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.99% of Meta Financial Group worth $14,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC now owns 498,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 360,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.85. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

