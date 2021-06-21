Metal Trading Down 40.5% Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Metal coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00004077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $86.81 million and $20.38 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00056423 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00088075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00022369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.09 or 0.00677952 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

