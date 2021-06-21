Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.25% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

MTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

