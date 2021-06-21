Metaverse ETP Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $442,824.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,930.68 or 0.05968357 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00132712 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,526,521 coins and its circulating supply is 78,526,423 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

