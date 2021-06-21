MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $58.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

