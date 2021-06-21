Metro (B4B3) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Metro (ETR: B4B3) in the last few weeks:

6/8/2021 – Metro was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Metro was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Metro was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Metro was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Metro was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Metro was given a new €8.90 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Metro was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Metro was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Metro was given a new €7.70 ($9.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Metro was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Metro was given a new €8.10 ($9.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:B4B3 remained flat at $€11.50 ($13.53) during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro AG has a fifty-two week low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a fifty-two week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.96.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

