Metronome Trading Down 23.3% This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $31.56 million and $113,912.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $2.66 or 0.00008156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00051892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00120764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00158894 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,592.84 or 0.99901595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002727 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,145,493 coins and its circulating supply is 11,859,119 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

