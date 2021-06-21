Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.57 on Monday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.89.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.