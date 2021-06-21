Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Financial Advocates Investment Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,629 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.