MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $646.46

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $646.46, but opened at $611.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $599.29, with a volume of 15,359 shares.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $575.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.42.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after purchasing an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,647,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $90,540,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after buying an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

