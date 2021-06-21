MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $646.46

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $646.46, but opened at $611.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $599.29, with a volume of 15,359 shares.
MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $575.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.42.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after purchasing an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,647,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $90,540,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after buying an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
