Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.98. 686,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,220. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,760,000 after purchasing an additional 131,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,431,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

