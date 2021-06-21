Mining Core Coin (MCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $36,579.00

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mining Core Coin has a total market cap of $16,551.86 and approximately $36,579.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00052709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00121638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00160305 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,713.67 or 0.99549136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using US dollars.

