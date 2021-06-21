Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 396,916 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 193.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,916 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of United States Steel worth $15,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in X. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE X opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on X shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

