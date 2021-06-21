Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 399,376 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 117.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 399,376 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Allegheny Technologies worth $15,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,552,000 after buying an additional 1,087,862 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,239,000 after buying an additional 191,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,915,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,744,000 after buying an additional 175,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,705,000.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.91. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

