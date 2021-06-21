Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 564,102 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 670.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 648,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,102 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.31% of Flowers Foods worth $15,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLO opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

