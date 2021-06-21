Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $15.40 Million Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,323 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of National Health Investors worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NYSE:NHI opened at $65.14 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.75%.

NHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.