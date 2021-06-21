Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $15.80 Million Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,040 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.83% of eHealth worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in eHealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,490,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 27.1% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,811,000 after purchasing an additional 227,866 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 205,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,122,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $61.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $120.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

