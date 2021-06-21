Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $15.90 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $145.62 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.