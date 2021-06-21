Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $16.26 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.28% of Acuity Brands worth $16,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,406,000 after buying an additional 89,626 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $178.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.20. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $194.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.97.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.