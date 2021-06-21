Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $16.63 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,300 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,193,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 82,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 102,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.30 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.