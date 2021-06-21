Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Exponent worth $16,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $86.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.69. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.