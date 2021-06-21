Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 476,360 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 48.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 241.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,640 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

