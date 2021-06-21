Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $15.81 Million Investment in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,630,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.79% of Orchid Island Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORC. Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $507.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.