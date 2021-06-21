Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 190,557 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,557 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Alcoa worth $16,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $13,029,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Alcoa by 83.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alcoa by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 226,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $32.08 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

