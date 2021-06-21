Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 312,183 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 312,183 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $16,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $3,142,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after buying an additional 97,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after buying an additional 941,148 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDRX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $18.20.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

