Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of LendingTree worth $16,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE opened at $214.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 1.53. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.13.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

