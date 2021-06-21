Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 803 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,578 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $229.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.