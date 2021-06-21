Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 298,321 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,545,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Louisiana-Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $55.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

