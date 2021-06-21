Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $339.32 million and $86.07 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.42 or 0.00013800 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,830,353 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

