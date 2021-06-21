Mirrored Alibaba Price Down 0.3% This Week (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be purchased for approximately $214.79 or 0.00661640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $31.57 million and $50,600.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00052468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00120708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00157970 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,521.72 or 1.00178771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 146,980 coins. The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars.

