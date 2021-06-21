Mirrored Netflix Price Hits $503.24 on Major Exchanges (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $31.14 million and $128,862.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for $503.24 or 0.01583887 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00050511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00118994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00153854 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,695.65 or 0.99757670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002672 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 61,874 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

