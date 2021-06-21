Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.21 Million

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $17.21 million and $2,119.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for about $7.81 or 0.00024422 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00118374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00156053 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,188.24 or 1.00700636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

