Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $548.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.