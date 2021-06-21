Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 209,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,738,167 shares.The stock last traded at $5.46 and had previously closed at $5.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 275,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,054,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 152,770 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

