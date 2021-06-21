MOBOX (MBOX) Trading Down 35.8% This Week

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. MOBOX has a market cap of $6.72 million and $1.65 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One MOBOX coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00050534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00118324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00148979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,849.81 or 1.00131016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002658 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 399,912,971 coins and its circulating supply is 10,852,778 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

Buying and Selling MOBOX

