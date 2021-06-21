Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Down 31.3% This Week

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001851 BTC on popular exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00055974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00021680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.70 or 0.00658306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00079074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039307 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

MDA is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars.

